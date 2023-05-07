Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Coventry City to get the point they need at Middlesbrough to finish in the top six.

What do Coventry City need to reach the play-offs?

With Mark Robins’ side currently fifth in the table, the equation is pretty simple for the Sky Blues, they need a point, and they are guaranteed to be in the play-off places as they boast a three-point lead over seventh place.

Whilst it won’t be easy against a Boro side that are clearly talented, Michael Carrick could rest players as the Teesside outfit are going to finish fourth no matter what happens on the final day.

Therefore, all eyes are on Coventry, who will actually face Boro in the play-off semi-final if they avoid defeat at the Riverside Stadium, so the sides could play each other three games in a row.

Firstly though, the Midlands outfit will want to book their place in the play-offs, and Prutton backed them to do just that when writing in his regular online column.

“Let's deal with Coventry. They are in pole position and know just a point will be enough at a Middlesbrough side that seemed to have already turned their attention to the play-offs.

“There is the subplot that this could very well be a play-off semi-final next week, so that is something for both sides to consider. Will Boro want to lay down a marker and get a good result? Or will Michael Carrick want to give a rest to some of his key men? We will see. With all that in mind, I think both teams would likely take a draw here, and to get as many through unscathed as possible. 1-1.”

Carrick likely to make changes

You can understand why Prutton believes that Coventry will get a point, because the game means a lot more to Robins’ side, and Carrick is sure to make changes for this one. His only concern will be that his squad is fully-fit for the play-offs, so he’s not going to take any chances with his key men.

That is obviously good news for Coventry, but Boro do have strength in depth, so it’s going to be a tough game regardless. Nevertheless, Robins’ men are in a great position, and it’s a situation they have to take advantage of.

Of course, if Coventry do get a result, they will play Boro again, and with five points separating the sides at the moment, there’s clearly not a lot between the two, so if they did come up against each other in the play-offs, it would be a thrilling clash - and, all connected to Coventry hope that is the case.