David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Cardiff City’s trip to Sunderland

David Prutton has backed Sunderland to make it successive victories when they take on Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

An impressive win at Huddersfield Town in the week has lifted the mood around the club and they will fancy their chances on their own turf against a Bluebirds side that have lost four of their past five games.

Meanwhile, Mark Hudson’s side make the trip to the north-east having lost at home to Watford last time out, and he knows he needs to start getting some points on the board if he is going to land the job on a permanent basis.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton feels the Welsh side will come up short today, as he went for a relatively comfortable 2-0 success for Sunderland in his regular prediction column.

With the two clubs having been in different divisions for the past few years, this will be Cardiff’s first trip to Wearside since 2017, when they secured the points with a 2-1 win.

Sunderland would end that season going down to League One, whilst Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds won promotion to the top-flight.

The verdict

It felt like a big win for Sunderland in the week and the return of Ellis Simms will make a major difference, even if he won’t be able to play the full 90 minutes today.

That performance at Huddersfield, combined with Cardiff’s latest loss, means you can understand why Sunderland are favourites and many will agree with Prutton’s prediction.

But, Cardiff have talent in the team and they will want to bounce back as they look to move clear of the relegation zone.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.