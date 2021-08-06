David Prutton makes pre-match prediction for Cardiff’s clash with Barnsley

A new Championship season begins this evening when West Brom take on AFC Bournemouth, and for two teams meeting in South Wales tomorrow they will be hoping for similar seasons to the last.

It will be Cardiff City hosting Barnsley in the Welsh capital, with the latter coming off a quite simply sensational campaign which saw them end up in the end of season play-offs.

The Tykes ended up falling short in the end against Swansea City but their performances throughout the season did not go unnoticed – they’ve lost their manager, captain and CEO to other Championship clubs since we last saw them in action and Austrian Markus Schopp will now lead them into the new campaign.

At Cardiff meanwhile they have stuck with Mick McCarthy after he turned the Bluebirds’ fortunes around after arriving in January to replace Neil Harris, taking the club on a 12-match undefeated streak to see them comfortably finish in the top half.

It could have been a play-off place if it wasn’t for their form tailing off, but the likes of Ryan Wintle, James Collins and Ryan Giles have arrived to add some more energy to McCarthy’s ranks.

With a new Championship season comes predictions from Sky Sports’ leading EFL pundit David Prutton, and the former Leeds midfielder believes that McCarthy’s side will come out as narrow 1-0 winners tomorrow afternoon.

“Cardiff will start the season with high hopes of making the top six under Mick McCarthy, even without Harry Wilson in their ranks this season,” Prutton writes on his Sky Sports blog.

McCarthy knows all about this division and they have the quality in their squad to challenge.

“Barnsley have lost their manager and their talisman in Alex Mowatt. They are so well run, though, and you always trust their managerial appointments.

“It will be fascinating to see how Markus Schopp gets on and if can continue to build on what Valerien Ismael achieved. It could be a bumpy start, however. Home win.”

The Verdict

Barnsley look as though they will be lining up in the exact same way that Valerien Ismael had them last season, with Markus Schopp opting for a bit of continuity in pre-season instead of shuffling things around.

It will be interesting to see how Callum Styles fills the Alex Mowatt-shaped hole in midfield for the Tykes, but from the business they have done this summer so far I don’t feel as though they will be in the play-off race again.

Cardiff have also slightly underwhelmed in terms of incomings, with Mick McCarthy losing Harry Wilson but choosing to not really replace him so far but it’s clear that Kieffer Moore will be the main man and he will be looking to fire against his former club tomorrow – I can see a home win as well.