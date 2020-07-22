David Prutton makes play-off prediction involving Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Swansea City

It’s set to be an interesting final day of the season in the Championship, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table.

The battle to finish inside the play-off places is still open, with three teams battling it out for two places heading into the final matches of this year’s campaign.

Nottingham Forest are in the strongest position to seal their spot in the top-six, although Sabri Lamouchi’s side won’t be underestimating Stoke City after the Reds’ recent struggles.

Cardiff City are level on points with Forest, and will fancy their chances of keeping their fate in their own hands with a positive result against relegation-threatened Hull City.

Swansea City are three points adrift of the play-off places, and will know that they’re relying on other results to go their way, but only if they’re to beat Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his thoughts on the race for the play-offs on the final day of the Championship season, and claimed that Forest will be more relaxed knowing that Stoke have already confirmed their status as a club in the second-tier.

“Nottingham Forest seem to have gone to sleep in the last couple of weeks and, considering where they were not so long ago, should not be in this position on the final day of the season. It will be a huge relief to Sabri Lamouchi and Co that Stoke have already achieved survival, so may be a little more relaxed.”

“Cardiff have put themselves in a fantastic spot with some brilliant results since the restart, and need just a draw against lowly all-but relegated Hull to guarantee their place in the play-offs.”

Prutton went on to admit that he expects Forest and Cardiff to seal their spot inside the play-off places, with Swansea relying on results from elsewhere to finish in the top-six.

“Swansea need one of the above to slip up and lose – and in the case of Forest for there to be a bit of a goal swing, too – so all they can do is pile the pressure on and see what happens.

“Cardiff should win, but things might be difficult for Forest. They should, however, get at least a draw, which will be enough to seal their spot.”

The Verdict:

I can see Swansea City missing out on a top-six finish.

Nottingham Forest’s inferior goal difference should see them over the line, even if they are to be beaten on Wednesday evening.

Cardiff City have been hugely impressive since returning to competitive action, and I fully expect them to pick up an important three points against Hull City, who have been awful since the turn of the New Year.

Swansea have left it too late to force themselves into the play-off places, but I do expect them to do their bit by beating Reading at the Madejski Stadium.