David Prutton makes honest Rotherham United claim ahead of club’s showdown with Portsmouth

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that Rotherham United will not be allowed to dwell on their recent dip in form in the third-tier by manager Paul Warne.

The Millers were seemingly coasting towards an immediate return to the Championship earlier this season after regularly picking up victories in League One.

However, since beating Plymouth Argyle in February, Rotherham have only managed to accumulate five points from their last six league games.

As a result of this slump, Milton Keynes Dons have managed to climb above the Millers in the league standings.

Rotherham will move back into the automatic promotion places tonight if they secure all three points in their showdown with Portsmouth.

Having witnessed his side’s underwhelming display in last Saturday’s defeat to Charlton Athletic, Warne may decide to make some alterations to his starting eleven this evening.

Ahead of Rotherham’s trip to Fratton Park, Prutton has offered an honest assessment on the current situation at the club.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Prutton said: “You still feel with what Paul’s done with Rotherham in the whole time that he’s been there, even when we’ve seen them swinging out to try and stay in the Championship, they’ve always had a lot of fight about them.

“So, there will be no licking the wounds too long, he will be getting right back on top of them to go again in midweek.”

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1915 1920 1925 1930

The Verdict

Prutton makes a valid point here as Warne will be looking to get Rotherham back on track and thus prevent them from dwelling on missed opportunities in their recent fixtures.

The Millers are more than capable of embarking on a winning run between now and the end of the campaign as they have a host of talented players at their disposal.

Having failed to score in their clashes with Shrewsbury Town and Charlton, Rotherham will turn to Michael Smith for inspiration this evening.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in the third-tier this season and could prove to be the difference for his side if he is firing on all cylinders in their meeting with Pompey.