David Prutton makes Coventry City play-off claim following club’s draw with Huddersfield

Sky Sports EFL presenter David Prutton has admitted that he believes Coventry City will be in the mix to secure a play-off place this season.

The Sky Blues were seemingly on course to suffer defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend despite creating a host of chances during this particular fixture.

However, Matt Godden’s superb header in the closing stages of this fixture cancelled out Danny Ward’s first-half strike as Coventry picked up a point at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As a result of this draw, the Sky Blues are still within touching distance of the top-six in the Championship and will now be aiming to end 2021 on a positive note by delivering the goods against the likes of Stoke City, Cardiff City and Millwall.

If Coventry are able to seal victories in these fixtures, they could potentially climb into the play-off places if other teams experience a slump in form.

Making reference to the Sky Blues, Prutton has admitted that he believes that the club will be in contention for a top-six finish next year.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about Mark Robins’ side, Prutton said: “They showed a real sense of character and purpose to stay in the game [against Huddersfield].

“They did have decent chances over the course of it as well given that we saw Callum O’Hare in some good positions and obviously rattling the post in the second-half so I think it was the very least that Coventry expected.

“You could tell the frustration from the Huddersfield fans that weren’t too happy with throwing away the lead so late on in the game but I think you’ve got a team there allied to the way Mark sets them up that are in the mix for those kind of play-off places right now.”

The Verdict

Prutton’s comments are spot-on as Coventry have shown on several occasions this season that they are willing to fight until the very end of games in order to secure positive results at this level.

As well as producing a comeback against Huddersfield, the Sky Blues sealed a remarkable victory over Bristol City earlier this season by scoring in stoppage-time whilst they also recently clinched a point against AFC Bournemouth via a late strike from Todd Kane.

This particular trait should put them in good stead in terms of the race for the play-offs as they may be able to pick up some points in the closing stages of games in the future which will allow them to progress in the Championship.

By getting back to winning ways in the second-tier on Saturday in their meeting with Stoke, the Sky Blues could use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Robins next year.