Highlights Leeds United's recent form has been inconsistent, especially away from home.

Cardiff City have improved under Erol Bulut and could pose a challenge to Leeds.

David Prutton predicts a 2-1 victory for the Whites, with players like Patrick Bamford and Ethan Ampadu potentially set to make a real impact.

David Prutton believes Leeds United will come out on top against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, making his prediction for Sky Sports.

The Whites go into this game following their FA Cup win against Peterborough United - but aren't in the best league form at this stage.

Winning just two of their last six league games, their record away from home has let them down again, but they did manage to register a 3-0 win against Birmingham City on New Year's Day.

This win may have been expected - but it was much-needed to boost their confidence and after back-to-back victories - they will head into this game in the Welsh capital with some momentum.

However, they face a tough task in their quest to secure a place in the automatic promotion zone now.

They face a Cardiff side that still have a chance of securing a place in the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Bluebirds were tipped for relegation before the start of the season after finishing just above the drop zone at the end of last term.

However, they have made great strides under Erol Bulut and may fancy their chances of getting something from this game, especially with Leeds' away record in mind.

Their summer business has played a part in their success, with Dimitrios Goutas proving to be an excellent addition and Aaron Ramsey also joining, which was a massive boost for Bulut's side.

But Bulut needs to take a lot of credit for where the club currently sits in the league table.

David Prutton's Cardiff City v Leeds United prediction

Ahead of this game, it's difficult to call a winner despite Leeds' superior league position, because of their poor away record and the fact Cardiff have the home advantage.

But Prutton is backing the Whites to secure a 2-1 victory.

This is a result that would be a real boost for Daniel Farke's side.

Players who could make a difference for Cardiff City and Leeds United

For the hosts, Kion Etete, Perry Ng and Goutas have managed to get themselves on the scoresheet a decent number of times this term.

Someone who hasn't been as prolific is Yakou Meite - but he can make a real difference at this level and should play a part against the Whites.

Josh Bowler is another player who should be more effective in the final third considering the potential he has.

For the visitors, Patrick Bamford scored an excellent goal last weekend and he could be dangerous once again, along with Georginio Rutter.

Ethan Ampadu scored a brace in his last game, so he's another player to watch out for.