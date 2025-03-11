David Prutton has warned Leeds United of the threat that Sheffield United and Burnley present after dropping five points in their last two games, ending their 17-game unbeaten run against Portsmouth in the process.

The Whites remain at the top of the Championship table, but the gap that they had to both the Blades and the Clarets has vanished in the last week and pressure is starting to mount on the players to ensure that they do not lose the advantage that they once held completely.

Chris Wilder's team are now level on points with their Yorkshire rivals, while Scott Parker has pushed his side to within two points of the league leaders with three straight wins.

After Leeds' past struggles in the play-offs, the last couple of weeks will have raised fear levels for supporters and Daniel Farke needs his players to show more in the next few games to ensure that they do not lose top spot.

Championship top four standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 36 +49 76 2. Sheffield United 36 +24 76 3. Burnley 36 +39 74 4. Sunderland 36 +21 68 *Stats correct as of 11/03/2025

David Prutton weighs in on Championship promotion race as Leeds United stutter

Burnley and Sheffield United have been excellent in their last few games while the Whites have failed to maintain their pace, with the former in particular an incredible threat with defeats almost non-existent this season.

The Clarets have not been beaten in the league since 3 November, and they have conceded just once in their last 14 Championship matches.

The Blades have accrued the most points in the division, and had it not been for a two-point deduction, they would be top of the second tier and this pressure has seen Leeds crack ever so slightly in March.

Former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Prutton, has weighed in on the battle for the two in the Championship and whether the Whites may drop out it before the end of the season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "This is the key question now between Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley. The game that we saw at Bramall Lane gave them a little bit of daylight between themselves and second spot, but even more daylight between themselves and Burnley in third.

"But that's the key thing for Leeds, avoiding the play-offs, given the fact that they finished on 90 points last season but still didn't manage to climb into the top two.

"That will be where not just the Leeds players, but I'm sure the Leeds fans across the board are acutely aware of what the play-offs throw up, especially from a Leeds point of view. Very uniquely, it’s a part of the season that they've historically not done well in at all.

"So, the pressure now is firmly back on them. The pressure is on them as a team that's set the standard and set the pace over the course of the season to maintain that at the most important time."

Prutton continued: "But they've got a Sheffield United side breathing down their necks, and you know that Chris Wilder and the way that he has fought Leeds in the past will be highly motivated to make sure that he manages to chase him down and Scott Parker is very much all about Burnley doing their own business and not taking any notice of the teams above them. So they'll quietly get on with it.

"Again, it’s another team for Leeds to keep at arm's length, but this is going to be the most fascinating part of the season because expectations are bound with those three. Sunderland, you've got to mention, are absolutely in the running and they've kept up with those automatic promotion places.

"Now we will see a real test of the metal and the character of Daniel Farke and his men. They've undoubtedly got the quality, it's just about being able to deal with it mentally and emotionally."

Leeds United have a favourable run until the end of the season

While fears have started to mount, as is natural in a promotion race, Leeds have the easiest run-in on paper and they have faced all the sides that currently occupy the top six twice.

Burnley and Sheffield United face each other in the third to last game of the campaign and that hands the Whites a huge opportunity as at least one team will drop points.

Nevertheless, Farke cannot rest on his laurels and he must inspire his team to restart their unbeaten run, starting against Millwall on Wednesday evening as it is imperative that they do not allow their promotion rivals to take any advantage before the international break in just over a week's time.

The Championship promotion battle is sure to go to the wire, and Leeds supporters will be keeping a keen eye on activity behind them in the next 10 matches.