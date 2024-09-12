Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Leeds United to clinch a close victory over Burnley this weekend.

The Championship action returns this weekend following the September international break, with the two sides set to meet at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs have been tipped for promotion to the Premier League this year, so this will be an early test of their credentials for a top-two finish in the table.

Burnley drew their last fixture prior to the break, a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers, while Leeds secured a 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Victory for either side could see them move into an automatic promotion place, depending on results elsewhere.

David Prutton predicts Leeds United v Burnley

Prutton has tipped Leeds to secure a 2-1 victory over Scott Parker’s side at Elland Road on Saturday.

He expects this to be a close game and suggests both teams have arrived at this game from similar circumstances.

“They’re in a better position points wise than they were last year, which ended with them being on 90 points, just missing out on automatic [promotion],” said Prutton, via Sky Sports Essential EFL.

“Early work looks promising, obviously making up for star players that have moved on, that was their next challenge.

“I think you could say something similar with Burnley.

“I was impressed with the opening portion of their game against Blackburn, I was impressed more with Blackburn’s resilience with going down to 10 men and how they managed the second half in that particular east Lancashire derby.

“Questions for them to answer.

“A really, really cracking game so early in the season because all eyes are on these two.

“They’re expected to be at least in the top six, if not the top two, and on Saturday we’ll see where they’re at, and where they need to progress.

“I’m going to go for a close game, 2-1 Leeds.”

Leeds United and Burnley league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of Septmeber 12th) Team P GD Pts 3 Watford 4 +4 9 4 Leeds United 4 +4 8 5 Blackburn Rovers 4 +3 8 6 Burnley 4 +7 7 7 Middlesbrough 4 +2 7 8 Sheffield United* 4 +3 6 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Leeds will come into Saturday’s game sitting fourth in the Championship table, having won two of their opening four games.

The gap to top spot is four points, with Sunderland in first with a 100 per cent win record, the only club remaining in the division with that distinction.

The Clarets are one point behind the Yorkshire outfit in sixth, and have not won either of their last two league games, so will be looking to get back to winning ways at Elland Road.

Saturday’s clash at Elland Road gets underway at 12.30pm.

Victory will be huge for either Leeds or Burnley this weekend

This is a difficult game to predict given both sides are expected to be at a similar level.

Leeds have played better across the four games so far this season, but the international break could be what Burnley needed to regroup.

Any away side will struggle to get a result at Elland Road this year, which does give the Whites an edge this weekend.

Victory would be a statement result for either side and would go a long way to showcasing their credentials for automatic promotion.