Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on the clash between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, suggesting Scott Parker’s side will pick up a 2-0 victory.

Fulham’s top-two hopes could be over by the time they welcome the Owls to Craven Cottage on Saturday, with West Bromwich Albion set to face Huddersfield Town tonight.

Automatic promotion has looked a difficult ask for some time now and it seems as though they’ll have to win the play-offs if they want to go up.

They face a Wednesday side whose eyes are likely to be on the other end of the table with the result of an EFL charge, and a potential points deduction, pending.

Garry Monk’s side have had a difficult second half to the season – having won just four times in their last 21 Championship games – but a result against high-flying Fulham could provide them with a real confidence boost moving forward.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted the opposite will happen at Craven Cottage.

He has suggested that Fulham will win 2-0 on Saturday – a result which could mean a third-place finish would be possible if Brentford slip up.

Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with this one.

Wednesday haven’t been hugely convincing since the start of 2020, while Fulham will be looking to build some more momentum to carry into the play-offs.

It’s difficult to see the Owls getting a result here – particularly on the back of their goalless draw with Huddersfield in midweek.