David Prutton issues verdict on QPR’s trip to face Coventry City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on QPR’s trip to face Coventry City this evening, suggesting the game will end as a 2-2 draw.

Championship new boys Coventry will be looking to claim their first league win of the season after slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City last weekend.

Tomas Kalas’ 87th-minute header ensured that all three points stayed in Bs3 but there was an awful lot for Mark Robins’ side to be positive about ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

They now host an R’s side that will be high on confidence after their 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side are a different prospect in the final third this season, with the likes of Ebere Eze and Jordan Hugill gone, but summer signing Lyndon Dykes got off the mark last weekend, as did Elias Chair who will be looking to make the number 10 role his own.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has indicated that QPR will find the net again this weekend but suggested that the Sky Blues will be equal to them – predicting a 2-2 draw.

He explained: “Coventry were excellent on their return to the Championship last week, and were extremely unfortunate to come away without a point from Bristol City. But it will have been a lesson for Mark Robins and his side in the level they are playing at now.

“QPR got off to an excellent start, meanwhile, by beating Nottingham Forest. Mark Warburton has made a few shrewd signings and they will fancy their chances of getting another win here. I see this one being a draw, though.”

The Verdict

R’s fans may feel this is a little bit of a harsh prediction after last weekend’s victory but you can certainly see where Prutton is coming from.

Judging on what we saw last week, Warburton’s men are still going to be playing the open, attacking football that saw them score freely but concede a lot last term.

Coventry, meanwhile, were impressive against the Robins and will be determined to secure a result this time around.

From the outset, it certainly seems like it’s going to be an entertaining clash.