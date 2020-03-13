David Prutton issues verdict on Millwall v Derby County

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for Millwall’s clash with Derby County at the Den on Saturday, suggesting the game will end as a 2-2 draw.

The EFL released a statement yesterday that stated all Football League games would go ahead as normal this weekend, despite the worldwide coronavirus outbreak causing postponements and cancellations in other countries.

Millwall head into the game buoyed by their 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest last Friday.

Matt Smith’s hat-trick helped them to a comprehensive win against the Reds and meant they moved to within just two points of the top six.

They now welcome a Derby side to the Den that will be hoping a late run can see them sneak into the play-offs.

The Rams are just five points adrift of the top six after their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on the weekend.

This one look set to be tight, with both sides looking to take another positive step.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested neither team would be able to come away with the win and predicted a 2-2 draw.

That could help both sides move one point close to the play-off places, should results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

This is an interesting prediction from Prutton.

Both sides enter into this one high on confidence after comprehensive wins over top-half opposition and will be hoping to make a significant step toward the top six.

It certainly looks as though it is going to be very, very tight.

Home advantage may just be key for the Lions but it looks like a game that could be settled by one moment of magic.