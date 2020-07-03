David Prutton issues verdict on Middlesbrough’s clash with QPR

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on QPR’s trip to the Riverside on Sunday, predicting that Middlesbrough will claim all three points.

Boro suffered their first defeat under Neil Warnock yesterday as Hull City grabbed a late winner at the KCOM Stadium.

That result has left the North East club just one point and one place above the bottom three but they have looked a side with renewed confidence since the arrival of Warnock in late June.

They welcome a QPR side to the Riverside that have lost all three of their games since the return of the Championship, including slipping to defeats at the hands of Boro’s relegation rivals Charlton Athletic and Barnsley.

Mark Warburton’s side are now just seven points above the drop zone and could be sucked into the relegation battle if they suffer defeat on Sunday.

Writing on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted exactly that to happen and suggested that Boro will come away as 2-0 winners on the weekend.

Can you name these 12 QPR players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Which QPR player's career path is this? Aramide Oteh Ebere Eze Jack Clarke Bright Osayi-Samuel

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Boro have looked a different proposition since the arrival of Warnock and he will no doubt have got stuck into them after their midweek defeat.

QPR, on the other hand, just can’t seem to get back to the free-scoring and dynamic side that we’ve saw earlier this season.

The R’s will have been dreaming of the play-offs during the break but lose this one and the threat of relegation will be very real.