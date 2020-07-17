David Prutton issues verdict on Leeds United’s key clash with Derby County

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction on Leeds United’s clash with Derby County, suggesting that the Whites will claim all three points at Pride Park.

The rivalry between Leeds and the Rams has been ferocious in recent years but Marcelo Bielsa’s side could secure promotion at their ground on Saturday.

After their mid-week win against Barnsley, the Whites need just one point against Phillip Cocu’s side to guarantee a top-two finish and a return to the Premier League after 16 years away.

Derby would love nothing more than to rain on Leeds’ parade, particularly after they knocked them out of the play-offs last season.

The Rams are not mathematically out of the race for the top six yet but it seems very unlikely they’ll make it and anything but a win would put an end to their hopes completely.

Writing on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has suggested Leeds will come away with the victory – predicting a 2-1 win for Bielsa’s men.

That would mean they’re guaranteed automatic promotion, though should West Bromwich Albion slip up against Huddersfield Town this evening that would already be confirmed.

The Verdict

This looks fantastically set up for Leeds fans, who could see their side secure promotion with a result against the side that ensured they missed out last term.

There has been little love lost between Derby and the Whites in recent years – with ‘spygate’ and, of course, last season’s play-offs.

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one, Cocu’s side certainly won’t roll over but you feel with promotion in reach, Leeds may be too much for them.