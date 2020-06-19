David Prutton issues verdict on Fulham v Brentford clash

Quoted in his returning Sky Sports prediction column, David Prutton has offered his take on the west London derby between Fulham and Brentford and is backing an away win.

The two sides look more than capable of earning a play-off place in the coming weeks in the Sky Bet Championship but Fulham are closest to the top two and will want to pile the pressure on with a win in the lunchtime fixture.

However, the Bees have got some fine firepower and will go into this one with confidence, as they look to get one over Scott Parker’s men.

Indeed, for David Prutton, it is the away side that is going to emerge victorious at Craven Cottage, as the game rings in the season restart.

He said:

“One thing I do know is that Fulham need a win if they are to pile the pressure on Leeds and West Brom, and a defeat for Brentford will all-but entirely put them out of the automatic promotion race. It will be tight, but I’m going to back the Bees. 1-2.”

The Verdict

Both will have hopes of a win enhancing their top two credentials tomorrow lunchtime and with both liking to dominate the ball and impose themselves in matches, this could be a top way to start the second portion of this campaign.

You could see any result getting thrown up in all truth, and the betting odds reflect that but you do feel anything but a Fulham win tomorrow could pretty much assure our top two this season will be Leeds and West Brom – providing they win their games this weekend.