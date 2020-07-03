David Prutton issues verdict on Birmingham City’s trip to face Fulham

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on Fulham’s clash with Birmingham City on Saturday, suggesting that Scott Parker’s side will edge it and claim all three points.

Fulham got back to winning ways on Tuesday night as they secured a 2-1 against QPR in the west London derby, a result that has kept them within reach of the top two.

The Cottagers sit fifth, seven points back from the automatic promotion, and will know that they’ll need to put together an impressive run over the final six games of the season if they’re to close that gap.

They will be without star striker Aleksander Mitrovic for this one, however, as the Serbian is still serving a suspension for his elbow on Leeds United defender Ben White.

Fulham welcome a Birmingham side at risk of being pulled down into the relegation battle if they don’t find some form over the next few weeks.

Pep Clotet’s side sit just six points above the bottom three and are winless since the return of the Championship.

Writing for the Sky Sports website, Prutton has indicated that their winless streak will continue and predicted Fulham will claim a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton on this one. Fulham have looked far from convincing since the Championship got back underway in late June and are without their main attacking threat in Mitrovic.

That said, the Blues look a bit lost at present and were beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield Town in midweek.

The announcement that Clotet will leave the club at the end of the season appears to derailed the Blues slightly, which means Fulham are likely to claim all three points in this one.