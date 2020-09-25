David Prutton issues verdict as Derby host Blackburn at Pride Park

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Derby County will slump to a third consecutive Championship defeat when they face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Rams who have lost all their competitive games this season, other than getting past League Two Barrow on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Phillip Cocu will be hoping that the East Midlands club’s new signings can help them up their game for the visit of a Blackburn side that are likely to be very high in confidence.

Tony Mowbray’s men thrashed Championship new boys Wycombe 5-0 last weekend with Adam Armstrong grabbing a hat-trick.

The Rams picked up a comfortable victory last time the two sides met but, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has suggested that Rovers will come away with the three points this time around.

He said: “It’s not been a great start for Derby. Not a point on the board yet in the league and their only win so far came on penalties against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

“Blackburn, meanwhile, ran riot against Wycombe last week and Adam Armstrong looks to have really settled into a No 9 role for them. He will score plenty of goals this season, and could fire them to another win at Pride Park.”

Cocu has not been helped by injuries this term but starting the season with three consecutive defeats would mean that the pressure will surely start to build on the Dutchman.

The Verdict

Derby’s start to the season has been really poor and another defeat is only going to put more pressure on the coach and his squad.

He’s got some fantastic young talent available to him but at the moment, the Rams just can’t seem to find their fluency.

Blackburn on the other hand will be full of belief after they blew away Wycombe last weekend.

Derby should be a more difficult proposition but an early goal or two could get their heads down and put the result beyond doubt.