David Prutton issues verdict as Coventry City host AFC Bournemouth

David Prutton is expecting AFC Bournemouth to see off Coventry City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as the Cherries travel to face the Sky Blues.

Both sides have had pretty decent starts to their campaign.

Bournemouth are up at the sharp end with seven points from their opening three games and it looks as though they have adapted quickly to life in the Championship.

Coventry, meanwhile, have also made a similar start to life in the second tier with four points from their opening games and so this should be a fascinating watch between two handy sides.

For David Prutton, though, it’s the away side’s extra level of quality that will see them to the win this evening with him backing a 2-1 scoreline in his regular Sky Sports prediction column.

The Verdict

It should be a good game and with a win Coventry can draw level with the Cherries, whilst Bournemouth can go top for at least a little while with a win of their own this evening.

The Cherries do appear to have adapted quickly following their relegation last season but Coventry are no mugs and will be tough to beat so you can see this game being decided only by the odd goal really.