David Prutton issues somewhat surprising prediction ahead of West Brom’s clash with Luton Town

West Brom are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies were forced to settle for a point in their opening league match of the 2020/21 season, and Valerien Ismael will be looking to pick up his first competitive win in charge of the club against the Cherries.

But it’ll be a tough test for Ismael’s side, as they prepare to take on Luton Town, who have caught the eye with some strong performances in recent months.

The Hatters finished 12th in the Championship table last term, and picked up where they left off, as they comfortably saw off newly-promoted Peterborough United in their first match of the new league campaign, in a 3-0 win for Nathan Jones’ side at Kenilworth Road.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton issued his prediction ahead of the Hatters’ visit to The Hawthorns, and felt as though Nathan Jones’ side will run out narrow 2-1 winners on the day.

“West Brom were the side we expected to see under Valerien Ismael against Bournemouth. They may not have got the win, but you could already feel his game-plan and impact in their performance.

“Luton were brilliant on the opening day as Nathan Jones continues to work his magic there, and there is every chance they could be a dark horse this season. They could have the confidence here to claim a great win to make everyone else in the Championship really sit up and take notice.”

The Verdict:

It’s a bold prediction from Prutton.

Luton Town have really impressed in recent seasons under the management of Nathan Jones, and they’re certainly on the right track when it comes to moving forwards.

But West Brom showed promising signs in their first match back in the Championship, and Valerian Ismael looks as though he could get the best out of that squad, as they look to win promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With fans back in attendance as well, West Brom could benefit from that, and the Baggies will be well up for this one, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them run out comfortable winners this weekend.