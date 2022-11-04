David Prutton issues scoreline verdict for Swansea City’s clash with Wigan Athletic

With just one Championship point picked up on their travels this past week, Swansea City will be relieved to get back to home comforts this weekend when they welcome Wigan Athletic to South Wales.

Russell Martin’s side secured a solid point against Bristol City last weekend when Olivier Ntcham’s second half strike earned a 1-1 draw, but it was disappointment on Tuesday when they made the long trip north to take on Preston North End.

As ever, Swansea dominated the possession and had enough chances, but they failed to make them count as they went down 1-0 to the Lilywhites.

20 quiz questions about some of Swansea City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What year did Swansea City record their first ever league double over Cardiff City? 2010 2014 2018 2022

However, in a bid to get back to winning ways this weekend they come up against a Latics side who are woefully out of form.

Leam Richardson’s team have lost five matches on the spin and have plummeted down the table towards the relegation zone, but on their day they are capable of beating anyone, as shown when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in October.

They won’t come out on top on this occasion though if EFL pundit David Prutton’s prediction comes true though, as he is tipping Swansea to record a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

“It was back to being classic Swansea on Tuesday night,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“All the ball at Preston but still managing to lose 1-0.

“This is a good chance to return to winning ways because Wigan are on a terrible run.

“Five defeats on the bounce have seen them drop into the bottom three.

“It could be six in a row by Saturday evening.”

The Verdict

Swansea are likely going to come up against a side that will defend deep here, and that could cause problems in itself.

Russell Martin likes his side to pass, pass and pass a bit more until the ball gets near the 18-yard box, but teams all know by now the way they are going to play and some have been able to counteract it.

Wigan though need a result desperately to snap out of the current slump they find themselves in – Leam Richardson has penned a contract extension in the midst of a losing streak and whilst he’s a popular figure at the DW Stadium, football fans have short-term minds for the most part and won’t be happy if the losses stack up.

They face another tough task here, but such is the nature of the Championship it’s easy to make a case for Wigan taking all three points, even with their current run of results.