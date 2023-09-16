Highlights David Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw in the South Wales derby, emphasizing the importance of the match for both clubs.

Both Cardiff and Swansea have had a slow start to the season, with only two points separating them in the table.

The upcoming clash is crucial for both teams, as Cardiff aims to get their first win and Swansea's new manager, Michael Duff, seeks to prove himself with a league victory.

The Championship action returns this weekend after the September international break.

A huge clash will take place on Saturday evening as the South Wales derby will be held at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds will take on their fierce rivals Swansea City in a 7.45 pm kick-off in their first meeting of the new season.

Both sides have made an underwhelming start to the new Championship campaign.

Cardiff currently lead the Swans in the table, but only two points separate them after the opening five games.

What has David Prutton predicted for Cardiff City v Swansea City?

David Prutton expects there to be plenty of goals this weekend, highlighting how important this game will be to both clubs given their start to the season.

The EFL pundit has predicted a 2-2 draw between the two teams, claiming that there won’t be enough on either side to separate them.

“Saturday night, under the lights, a South Wales derby,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“What a game this should prove to be, especially when you consider both need a result.

“Cardiff have just the one win so far, while Swansea are yet to get that under new boss Michael Duff.

“He tends to start a little slowly at clubs, but the higher up the leagues you go the tougher the scrutiny gets. What an opportunity this is for him to get off the mark.

“I think there will be goals, but I can’t split the pair.”

Both teams hired new managers over the summer, with Erol Bulut arriving at Cardiff in place of Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi had kept the club in the Championship, surviving a relegation battle in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin’s departure for Southampton meant that Swansea were in need of a replacement.

Duff arrived from Barnsley, having led the Tykes to the League One play-off final last season.

But the new Swansea boss has yet to earn a league win since arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium over the summer.

A victory over rivals Cardiff would be a big statement for the 45-year-old, who could come under severe pressure with another poor result.

This will be a huge clash for both teams given the nature of their rivalry.

Swansea have won the last four meetings between these sides, so the Bluebirds will be eager to get one over their rivals this weekend.

A win would move Cardiff five points clear of Swansea, but an away victory would see Duff’s side leapfrog the Bluebirds in the table.

Who is the favourite for Cardiff City v Swansea City?

It is difficult to determine a real favourite between these two sides because neither has performed particularly well this season.

Swansea will be hoping that the two-week break will have helped the team get used to Duff’s methods some more, which would be a help to turning things around.

But a draw seems a fair prediction at this point as it is difficult to split these two teams apart.

Cardiff might have the slight edge due to their home advantage, but Swansea’s form in this match has been excellent in the last two seasons.