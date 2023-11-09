Highlights Preston North End could drop out of the playoff spots if they lose to Blackburn Rovers in the Lancashire derby on Friday night.

EFL pundit David Prutton predicts a high-scoring draw between the two sides.

Blackburn Rovers have closed the gap to the playoff places and could climb into the top six with a win and favorable results elsewhere.

A big Lancashire derby takes place on Friday night as Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End.

Both clubs are battling in the top half of the Championship table at the moment, which will only further increase the pressure on the teams to bring home a positive result.

Preston were the early front-runners at the top of the second division table up to the first international break of the season.

But they could be outside the play-offs by the November break if they suffer defeat at Ewood Park on Friday night.

The gap between Ryan Lowe’s side and the hosts Blackburn is currently just three points, with Rovers sitting 10th in the standings.

A victory for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side would temporarily move them into sixth before the rest of the weekend’s action.

Who will win the Lancashire derby between Blackburn and Preston?

EFL pundit David Prutton expects this to be an exciting clash under the lights of Friday night football.

He believes that there won’t be enough to separate the two sides, predicting a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park.

“A tasty all-Lancashire affair to kick us off on Friday night!” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Blackburn versus Preston is usually a spicy game with plenty of goals, and I don’t expect this one to be any different at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have an exciting young side, and Preston finally got back to winning ways last week, so both should feel pretty confident.

“In all honesty I can’t split them, so I’m going for a draw with goals.”

Preston come into this weekend’s clash off the back of a victory at home to struggling Coventry City.

Goals from Duane Holmes, Alan Brown and Milutin Osmajic secured all three points despite a late attempted comeback from Mark Robins’ side.

Where are Blackburn Rovers in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, Rovers have won four of their last five games and come into Friday’s game off the back of a 3-1 win away to Norwich City.

Blackburn have closed the gap to the play-off places to just three points with their recent run of good form, and could be inside the top six by the end of the weekend if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Preston North End player in 23/24

Local bragging rights will also be up for grabs at Blackburn this weekend, with Rovers and Preston also competing in the first Lancashire derby of the campaign.

Victory for Preston could take them up to fourth, depending on results in the rest of the weekend’s action.

Can Preston end Blackburn’s good run of form?

Blackburn’s rise back up the table in recent weeks has been impressive, with the team scoring plenty of goals.

However, their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired and will be a weakness that Lowe’s side looks to exploit.

Preston and Blackburn have similar goal records, so predicting both sides to score twice in this game doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Perhaps home advantage might swing the game in favour of Rovers, but it should be an entertaining affair regardless of who ultimately comes out on top.

Victory for either side would be a huge morale boost going into the last international break this side of the new year.