David Prutton issues score verdict as Preston prepare to host Derby County

David Prutton has issued his latest set of Sky Bet Championship score predictions on the Sky Sports website, and it looks as though he is predicting the spoils to be shared when Preston North End and Derby County meet.

The pair are going for the play-offs this season but come into the game in very different form.

North End have been struggling either side of the break and dropped out of the top six at the weekend as Cardiff City beat them pretty convincingly at Deepdale.

Derby, meanwhile, are running on rails at the moment under Phillip Cocu and have been one of the sides to watch for the last few months, with them now just outside the top six.

It’s a big game for both sides, then, and Prutton reckons we could see a draw when the two meet.

He said:

That was a poor result for Preston against a play-off rival on Saturday. It is four defeats and a draw in five games either side of the restart now.

Derby, meanwhile, are flying. Four wins on the spin and suddenly they look a real contender for the play-offs. I do, however, think that Preston will get their act together a little and get a draw here. 1-1.

The Verdict

It’s interesting he has gone for a draw because form would suggest that the only result here will be an away win.

Preston have really wobbled of late but, ultimately, they do have good players and that is why they have been in the top spots for the duration of the season.

A result against Derby County could well revive their hopes, too, but the Rams are on fire right now and will fancy their chances of getting a win.