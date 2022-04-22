David Prutton issues score prediction for Stoke City v QPR

Despite a poor run of form spanning back to February, Queens Park Rangers still find themselves in the race for the Championship play-offs with just three matches of the 2021-22 season remaining.

To give themselves any chance of getting back into the top six though, they must get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Hoops were able to pick up a much-needed victory at home on Easter Monday against Derby County – a result which was their first win since March 13 when they defeated Luton Town.

It has put them three points off Sheffield United, who occupy sixth place and the final play-off spot currently, however with Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough all above them as well, the R’s need to not drop any points between now and the end of the season to secure their spot.

They will come up against a Stoke side who will very much have their eyes on next season, but they will want to end the current campaign on a high and fresh off a 1-0 win against Blackburn this week, the Potters have been tipped to be victorious by the very same scoreline again against QPR by EFL pundit David Prutton.

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder has predicted on his Sky Sports podcast that Michael O’Neill’s side will get the win in Staffordshire, sending QPR home miserable and perhaps ending their play-off hopes.

The Verdict

The pressure is well and truly on QPR, who are now playing catch-up after such a poor run of form.

A win against Derby was just the start of what they need to do to end up in the play-offs, but it’s going to be a tough ask – especially with Chris Willock not available.

They face a Stoke side though who have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but who have managed to pick up wins against teams such as Sheffield United, West Brom and Blackburn so they clearly have something about them.

Last time QPR were on the road they folded tamely against Preston North End – they cannot afford to do that here.