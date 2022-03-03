David Prutton issues score prediction for Sheffield United’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Two teams who are in a real battle for the Championship play-offs this season face off on Friday evening as Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have been a real force under Paul Heckingbottom since he replaced Slavisa Jokanovic, losing just two league matches following his appointment in November.

The second of those came this past weekend with a 1-0 defeat to Millwall, so they could be perhaps vulnerable to the threat of Steve Cooper’s side.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Nottingham Forest one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 10 James Reid Alfreton Ilkeston Matlock Grantham

Forest are similarly flying right now, losing just one of their last seven matches and they got back to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 success over Bristol City and now find themselves in ninth position in the league, with United sitting in seventh.

With both teams in pretty good form right now, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Sky Sports pundit, presenter and former Forest midfielder David Prutton is going for a 2-2 draw on Friday night between United and the Tricky Trees.

“Sheffield United hit a bit of a bump at Millwall last week as they ran into a side in good form and fell to defeat,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They will want to get back on the horse quickly and get themselves back into the top six.

“Nottingham Forest were back to winning ways, and may have one eye on another big game in the FA Cup in a few days.

“Steve Cooper will want them fully focused here, and that should be enough for a draw.”

The Verdict

Forest do have a good chance of making the last eight of the FA Cup when they face Huddersfield Town on Monday night, but promotion to the Premier League is surely far more important.

That’s why Steve Cooper should be going full strength here against the Blades and perhaps make a few changes for the visit of the Terriers in a few days time.

Whatever line-up gets put out by Cooper though they face a tough test on the road and if they play like they did in their last away trip to Preston North End then the Blades could run riot.

Only one of these teams may be in the play-offs by the end of the season and whoever is victorious on Friday night will put themselves in a much better position in that race for the last 12 matches of the Championship season.