Queens Park Rangers take on Preston North End in the Championship at Loftus Road on Good Friday.

It has been a tough time for Gareth Ainsworth since he replaced Neil Critchley as Hoops boss in February and he suffered a fifth defeat in six games as his side were beaten 1-0 by bottom club Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Ainsworth's men remain 18th in the table, but are now just three points above the relegation zone following Huddersfield Town's surprise win over Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over local rivals Blackpool at Deepdale on Saturday, with goals from Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon putting the hosts firmly in control, before Jerry Yates netted a late consolation for the Seasiders.

Ryan Lowe's side have lost just one of their last nine games and currently sit 10th in the table, five points from the play-off places.

David Prutton's QPR v Preston North End prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting another difficult afternoon for the R's and believes North End will come away with a 2-1 win in this one.

"You worry for QPR. They are in freefall. They fell behind early at Wigan last week, and never really looked like getting back into it. This is a side that were briefly top of the table in October," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Preston, meanwhile, will see this is another chance to push towards the top six. Things can move very quickly over Easter weekend. Win here, which I think they will, and you never know."

Will QPR turn their form around against Preston?

In truth, it is very difficult to disagree with Prutton's prediction.

The Hoops have won just two of their last 23 league games after sitting top of the division in late October and Ainsworth has struggled to make an impact since his move from Wycombe Wanderers.

Ainsworth has suffered some damaging defeats during his time in charge, with losses to relegation rivals in Rotherham United, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic dragging the R's into serious trouble.

In contrast, North End have improved significantly in recent weeks, with the arrival of Cannon on loan from Everton giving Lowe's men a different attacking dimension.

The Lilywhites have given themselves an outside chance of making the top six and you would have to make them strong favourites against a QPR side whose slide down the table is showing no signs of stopping.