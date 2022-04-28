David Prutton issues score prediction for QPR vs Sheffield United

It’s a huge game in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend when Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With potential ramifications on the Championship play-off race, it looks set to be an exciting clash.

QPR come into the match sitting 10th in the Championship after defeat last time out against Stoke all but ended their hopes of making the top six.

It was also announced on Thursday by boss Mark Warburton that he expects to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

While there is plenty going on for the hosts then, visitors Sheffield United know they need to get maximum points from the match in order to try to secure a play-off berth.

The Blades occupy sixth at present, with it all in their own hands, however, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall are breathing down their necks, meaning a victory is essential to ensure they retain control of that all important final play-off place.

Speaking in his regular Sky Sports EFL predictions column, Prutton wrote: “It really has been a frustrating second half of the season for QPR.”

“A thin squad has proved costly in the end as they simply could not last the course in the play-off chase.”

“Sheffield United, meanwhile, have control of that final spot. It is in their hands and they just have to get over the line.

“I think they will win this one to take a potentially pivotal step towards clinching that spot. Prutton predicts: 1-2.”

The Verdict

It’s a big match with huge ramifications between these two sides this weekend.

With Mark Warburton announcing these are likely to be his last matches in the QPR dugout, we’ll really find out if the players want to play for him or not in this one.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be desperate for the three points.

Any slip up now could allow Blackburn, Middlesbrough or Millwall in and that isn’t something you want to do with what would then only be one match remaining.