David Prutton issues score prediction for Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea is one of multiple ties this weekend with ramifications in the race for promotion from the Championship.

Nottingham Forest sit third in the league table after their midweek victory over champions elect Fulham and have closed the gap to AFC Bournemouth in second to just three points.

With a tie lined up against Bournemouth next week, Forest simply can’t afford to slip up this weekend.

Swansea though have their own ambitions and are looking to finish the season strongly in order to set a strong foundation upon which to build next campaign.

The Swans are now four matches without a win, and boss Russell Martin will not want that run to extend to five, even if they are facing one of the best sides in the division.

With that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the match, backing the home side to deliver all three points.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Does the City Ground have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 IS THE CITY GROUND BIGGER OR SMALLER THAN HILLSBOROUGH? BIGGER SMALLER

“What a rise it has been for Nottingham Forest. You wonder where they would be if Steve Cooper had been in charge from the start of the season, but the fact they have automatic promotion almost in their own hands is pretty incredible.” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Swansea almost did them a favour against Bournemouth in midweek, and Forest will hope that game took a lot out of them.”

“This is a home win for me. Forest look too good right now. Prutton predicts: 3-1.”

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest are within touching distance of the automatic promotion places following their victory over Fulham in midweek.

With a huge clash against AFC Bournemouth following this weekend, Steve Cooper’s side must keep up the pressure with all three points over Swansea on Saturday.

The Swans have drawn their last four though, so will be a tough nut to crack, however, giving up a 3-0 lead against Bournemouth in mid-week must have been emotionally draining for them.

Let’s hope not, though, because if both sides are at it here, it could be a very exciting match up.