Millwall take on Preston North End in the Championship at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions' promotion hopes have suffered a blow in recent weeks after a run of four games without a win, the latest of which was the 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Monday, with Adama Traore's second half strike sealing all three points for the Tigers.

Gary Rowett's men remain fifth in the table on goal difference, but they are now level on points with North End, who currently sit in seventh.

The Lilywhites have been in outstanding form lately, losing just one of their last 11 games, winning six of those to establish themselves as serious play-off contenders.

Ryan Lowe's side secured a last-minute 2-1 win against struggling Reading at Deepdale on Monday, which was their third consecutive victory. It looked as though they would be forced to settle for a draw when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan equalised for the Royals in the 83rd minute to cancel out Tom Cannon's opener, but Brad Potts won when he headed home in the 92nd minute.

Millwall v Preston prediction?

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a tight affair, believing there will be little to separate the two sides in a 2-2 draw.

"Four games without a win, four games without a goal for Millwall. Their form has dried up at the wrong time and they could find themselves out of the top six after this one," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Preston, meanwhile, are bang on it right now and could be one of the sides who take their spot. They will fancy themselves, but this will be close. Despite Millwall’s recent struggles, I think there will be goals here. But I’ll go for a point apiece."

Will Millwall beat Preston North End?

Despite Millwall's recent struggles, The Den is a notoriously tough place to go and this will not be easy for North End.

But Lowe's men have improved significantly in recent weeks, with the arrival of striker Cannon on loan from Everton proving to be a game changer and adding the goals the Lilywhites had been desperately missing.

North End look like the form team of those just outside the top six and if they continue their current level of performances, it is only a matter of time before they move into the play-off places with the Lions and Blackburn Rovers stuttering.

However, this will be a game both sides will not want to lose, so a draw is a likely outcome.