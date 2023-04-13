Middlesbrough take on Norwich City in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Friday night.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for Boro, with a three-game winless run severely denting their automatic promotion hopes.

Michael Carrick's men staged an impressive comeback in the 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Monday, with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks salvaging a point after Sam Bell and Harry Cornick had given the hosts a two-goal lead.

But it leaves them eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United with just five games remaining, while the Blades also have a game in hand.

The Canaries also suffered frustration on Monday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Sam McCallum, Josh Sargent, Onel Hernandez and Christos Tzolis all went close for the hosts as they missed the chance to move into the play-off places.

David Wagner's side have won just one of their last six league games, but they remain in seventh place, one point outside the top six.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is expecting an entertaining encounter on Teesside, but believes there will be nothing to separate the sides in a 2-2 draw.

"It wasn’t a great Easter weekend for Middlesbrough. They may have battled back for that point against Bristol City, but their automatic dream is all-but over and now they need to rally again," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Norwich have the chance to make a statement on Friday night over their top-six rivals, and a win would do just that. But I think this will be a draw with a few goals in."

Will Middlesbrough beat Norwich City?

It is a tough game to call with both sides relatively out of form at present.

With the top two now looking out of reach, Boro will want to ensure that they seal a play-off place as soon as possible and will not want to give the Canaries the opportunity to close the gap, so they should have plenty of motivation for this one.

While Prutton's prediction of a draw is understandable, it is difficult to see the Canaries scoring twice against a Boro side who have been incredibly strong at home under Carrick, particularly considering they have failed to score in four of their last six outings.

With that in mind, Boro perhaps come into the game as slight favourites as they look to return to winning ways.