David Prutton issues score prediction for Huddersfield Town vs West Brom

West Brom make the trip to Huddersfield Town tomorrow and will be striving to keep in close contact of the automatic promotion positions.

The Baggies went into the international break in relatively inconsistent form, losing three of their last seven, after starting the campaign being 10 unbeaten.

Valerien Ismael’s men are currently six points clear in the division’s play-off positions, but they are also the same amount of points from Fulham in second place.

The Terriers will view tomorrow’s clash as a chance to capitalise on West Brom’s inconsistencies and strengthen their play-off bid.

Finding themselves in eighth place, Huddersfield are a mere point from the QPR who currently hold sixth place.

The Yorkshire club have picked up 10 points from their last four home games and will be hoping to extend this unbeaten run on home soil.

Predicting the score for this clash in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this game will finish 1-1.

The verdict

West Brom have lost their last three games away from home, but they remain a strong Championship side, who could quite easily start clicking and dismantle sides in this league.

The Terriers have proven to be a difficult outfit to break down this season, possessing quality in midfield and wing areas.

It will be no surprise to see this contest end as a draw, but equally, The Baggies could end up victorious if they have been able to regain confidence during this international break.

Huddersfield will be difficult opposition for The Baggies, but with the quality that they possess, they should be challenging in and around the top two.