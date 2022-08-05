David Prutton issues score prediction for Coventry City’s clash with Rotherham United

Coventry City will be looking to build upon the draw that they earned in last weekend’s clash with Sunderland when they face Rotherham United on Sunday.

Despite falling behind at the Stadium of Light in the opening stages of this aforementioned clash, the Sky Blues managed to produce an encouraging second-half display and deservedly levelled proceedings in the 84th minute.

After receiving the ball from Jonathan Panzo, Viktor Gyokeres fired a fantastic effort past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to rescue a point for Mark Robins’ side.

Rotherham also picked up a draw on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign in their clash with Swansea City.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s effort for the Millers was cancelled out by Harry Darling’s strike at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

While Coventry are still waiting to learn the extent of Callum O’Hare’s hamstring injury, Robins could opt to hand a start to Fankaty Dabo who was introduced as a substitute in the club’s meeting with Sunderland.

As for Rotherham, they are set to be without Josh Kayode who suffered an issue with his hamstring during pre-season.

Ahead of Sunday’s game at the Coventry Building Society Arena, David Prutton has predicted in his latest Sky Sports column that the match will end in a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

Coventry will be looking to defy Prutton’s prediction by securing all three points in front of their supporters this weekend.

In order to have the best chance of overcoming the threat that Rotherham will pose, the Sky Blues will need Gyokeres to be at his best again in this fixture.

As well as managing to find the back of the net in Sunderland’s meeting with the Black Cats, Gyokeres completed six successful dribbles and 22 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.06.

Having scored 21 goals at this level during his time at Coventry, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Sweden international adds to this particular tally on Sunday.

Providing that the Sky Blues beat Rotherham, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks.