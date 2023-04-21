Burnley take on Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor in the Championship on Saturday.

After a 0-0 draw at Reading on Saturday, the Clarets dropped points against another of the division's strugglers as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Tuesday night.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute when Scott Twine volleyed home from Connor Roberts' cross before the Millers equalised through Vitinho's own goal just before the break.

Manuel Benson's outstanding curling strike restored the Clarets' lead in the 80th minute, but the Millers responded again, with Georgie Kelly's close-range finish just five minutes later ensuring the points would be shared.

Despite their recent disappointments, Vincent Kompany's already-promoted side are now unbeaten in 22 league games and will secure the Championship title with a win this weekend.

The R's picked up a decent point in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City at Loftus Road on Wednesday night, but it extends their winless run to seven games.

Lyndon Dykes gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute with a finish from just outside the six-yard box, but the Canaries equalised immediately after the break through Adam Idah. The Hoops had further chances in the second half, most notably when Tim Iroegbunam was denied by Angus Gunn, but they could not find the winner

Gareth Ainsworth's side drop to 21st in the table and remain just one point above the relegation zone with three games remaining.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton believes the Clarets will seal the title against the R's with a 2-1 win.

"Burnley seem to have done what a lot of sides do in this league after they seal promotion, which is completely understandable. They will still likely win the title, and would do with a win on Saturday," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"QPR got a decent point against Norwich in midweek, but are still bang in trouble. They can take hope from Burnley’s recent results. You would rather face them now than a few weeks ago, but they are still formidable opposition and Vincent Kompany will want to get over the line. Home win."

Will Burnley beat QPR?

The Clarets certainly come into this one as strong favourites.

Kompany has made a number of changes to his side in recent weeks, but he could return to full-strength here as he looks to wrap up the title.

However, the Belgian has so much strength in depth at his disposal that it will be a tough game for the Hoops whatever side he fields.

It is hard to make a case for the R's, who have won just two of their previous 27 league games, particularly against a Burnley side who are unbeaten at home all season and have not lost in the league since November.

If Burnley could be accused of lacking motivation for their previous few games, they certainly have an incentive this weekend which could spell trouble for the visitors.