Leeds United have had somewhat of a rollercoaster first week of the 2023-24 season, with two matches, potential players sales, signings that have done u-turns and wantaway players refusing to be selected for matchday squads.

The Whites came from behind on the opening weekend of the Championship when they drew 2-2 with Cardiff City before dispatching League One outfit Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the EFL Cup.

There has been more drama than that though as Norwich's Max Aarons decided against a move to Elland Road despite initially agreeing, whilst Wilfried Gnonto wants to depart Elland Road.

Their opponents on Saturday Birmingham City are in high spirits though after dumping Cheltenham Town out of the EFL Cup themselves, and they opened their league campaign with a stellar 1-1 draw with Swansea City in South Wales.

What is the latest team news ahead of Birmingham City v Leeds United?

After both coming off against Swansea City in the second half on the opening day of the season, both Tyler Roberts and Ethan Laird are pushing to be fully-fit ahead of the visit of Leeds.

Roberts of course is an ex-Whites player and will be looking to prove a point, and both he and Laird missed out against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup to recover from their knocks.

City are suffering with some injury issues in defence though, with both Marc Roberts and Marcel Oakley currently on the sidelines after fresh blows.

It makes Laird's recovery even more important at right-back but in attack, head coach John Eustace appears to be stocked with plenty of fit and ready options.

Leeds meanwhile are struggling with issues all over the park, with Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper the latest players to join the treatment table.

Dutch winger Summerville will be out for a few weeks with a groin issue whilst a ruptured plantar fascia will put Cooper out of action for around eight weeks.

They join Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Jack Harrison, Chelsea-bound Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood and Junior Firpo on the injury list and the selection of Wilfried Gnonto isn't guaranteed either after he pulled himself out of contention to play against Shrewsbury this week.

The Italian reportedly wants to leave Leeds, with Everton heavily linked with his signature.

What score has David Prutton predicted for Birmingham City v Leeds United?

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton, who featured for Leeds in his playing career between 2007 and 2010, has given his verdict on the clash that will take place at St Andrew's on Saturday, and he believes that the spoils will be shared, leaving both clubs without a win from their first two league encounters of the season.

"There is so much more optimism around Birmingham City than we've seen in years," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"It really is terrific to see a club back on the up in all aspects after it has suffered a turbulent time.

"They, like Leeds, began the Championship season with a draw.

"They both got a Carabao Cup win in midweek, but will want to get that first victory in the Championship, too.

"But I'm backing a draw here. 1-1."