David Prutton issues score prediction for Barnsley vs Peterborough United

Time is running out for both Barnsley and Peterborough United to save themselves as they face each other in Sky Bet Championship Easter Monday action this afternoon.

Barnsley are currently bottom of the table in 24th on 30 points, whilst Peterborough are 23rd on 31 points.

Derby County ahead of them in 22nd are on 31 points too, however, the gap to Reading and safety is a big one at this stage, with the Royals on 40 points.

It is a must win match for both sides in that sense, with a loss for either all but confirming what is already looking like a likely relegation to League One.

Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton is not predicting three points for either side in this one though.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “There really is not much between the three sides in the relegation places at the moment, but the gap between Barnsley, Peterborough, Derby and 21st-placed Reading is not getting any smaller and time is running out fast.”

“Poya Asbaghi’s Tykes let a 1-0 lead slip in the draw with Swansea last time out, when holding on would have boosted their survival chances just that little bit more, but Posh kept themselves in the race with a statement win against promotion-chasing Blackburn.”

“If it does happen, it will not be ideal for either side, but I can’t split these two. Prutton predicts: 1-1.”

The Verdict

It’s a crucial clash for both side’s this afternoon and it’s fair to say neither would be happy with the 1-1 draw being predicted by David Prutton.

Relegation is already looking likely for both sides, but a failure to pick up three points would all but signal the end of their survival hopes.

Elsewhere, a Reading win over Swansea in one of the other 3pm kick-offs could also spell the same.

It looks set to be a tense match up with so much on the line then, in which case, a draw may not actually be a bad prediction.