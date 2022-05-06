David Prutton issues score prediction for AFC Bournemouth vs Millwall

Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has issued his scoreline predictions ahead of the Championship’s final day on Saturday.

Amongst his predictions, Prutton has had his say on the crucial clash between promotion winning AFC Bournemouth and play-off chasing Millwall.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton is predicting that the visitors are the victors down on the south coast, opting for a scoreline of Bournemouth 0-1 Millwall.

The clash between the two sides is one of a number of games this weekend with huge ramifications in the race for the Championship play-off places.

AFC Bournemouth ensured they were no longer in the play-off conversation in midweek when they defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

A well-worked free-kick by Philip Billing and Kieffer Moore, from which Moore scored, was enough to get the Cherries’ promotion bid over the line on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Millwall can only aspire to be in the Championship’s top six come the final whistle on Saturday afternoon.

They currently sit eighth in the league standings, three points behind Luton Town in sixth.

That means even a victory over Bournemouth would not be enough alone to secure a play-off berth.

Gary Rowett’s side could remain eighth with a victory, or they could climb as high as fifth. It all depends on results elsewhere.

Indeed, eighth is where Prutton is predicting they will finish, as he is predicting victories for Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

The Verdict

Gary Rowett has been somewhat relaxed in recent weeks.

He knows his Millwall side have always been outsiders in the chase for a play-off position and that is the case on Saturday.

Their fate is not in their own hands, and they need multiple teams to slip up, as well as win themselves to make the play-offs.

It isn’t the unlikeliest of scenarios, though, and if it did happen, what an achievement it would be for Rowett and his side.