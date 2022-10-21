David Prutton issues score prediction as QPR prepare to host Wigan Athletic

QPR currently sit at the Championship summit and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table when Wigan Athletic visit tomorrow afternoon.

The R’s, who have endured a rather stressful week when it emerged that Wolves were very keen on current boss Mick Beale, however, the young manager has turned the opportunity down.

Beale’s side are unbeaten on home turf since a 1-0 defeat against Blackpool in mid-August, with Loftus Road emerging as a fortress once again.

As for tomorrow’s visitors, whilst form has taken a turn in recent weeks, the Latics still possess a very strong record on the road, having picked up 13 points from their seven away matches thus far.

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that R’s will come through unscathed with a 2-0n victory.

The verdict

With QPR’s home form looking very good at the moment, and their record against teams eighth and below impressive, the hosts will be licking their lips here.

However, now they are top of the division, a different kind of pressure will be applied, so, it will be interesting to see how they deal with that.

The Latics are yet to lose away against a team in the top half of the division, with Leam Richardson setting his side up well for games like the one tomorrow.

It is hard to argue with a QPR victory though, with Beale’s side full of confidence after what was a strong display against Cardiff City last time out.