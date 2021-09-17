David Prutton issues score prediction as Millwall host Coventry City

Millwall currently sit 15th in the league table having secured seven points from their opening seven games.

The Lions, who have grown somewhat of a reputation over the last few years surround the number of draws they pick up, have already shared the points four times this season.

However, Gary Rowett’s side are now unbeaten in their last three games and will be hoping that this continues tomorrow.

Coventry travel to London full of confidence after their start to the new campaign. The Sky Blues are sitting in fourth place in the table and are now just a mere point of the Championship summit.

24 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 1. Did Dion Dublin score more than 50 goals for the club? Yes No

Winning five out of their opening seven games, Mark Robins’ side are looking to improve on last season’s 16th placed finish, an objective they have made excellent progress towards.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that The Sky Blues can continue their excellent start to the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Millwall.

The verdict

Despite picking up just a single win this season, Millwall have faced a difficult set of fixtures to start the campaign.

They have already made trips to QPR, West Brom, and Cardiff City, whilst also hosting Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Coventry will be eager to continue their run at The Den, but this is one of the more difficult tests they have faced yet.

Millwall have a squad capable of causing problems, and they will not their slow start dent their play-off ambitions.

It will be no surprise to see Millwall pick up their fifth draw of the season, but equally, it will be no shock to see either side edge the contest.