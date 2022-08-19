David Prutton issues score prediction as Luton Town prepare for Swansea City trip

Swansea City will be hoping to profit from Luton Town’s poor start to the campaign and secure all three points on home soil tomorrow afternoon.

The Swans are yet to pick up a home victory this season, with two own goals beyond the 90th minute confining the Swans to a draw yesterday during the week.

The Hatters will be hoping that they can immediately put things right after two underwhelming performances against Preston North End and then Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Nathan Jones’ side, who finished six in the Championship last time out, have only managed two points from their opening four matches.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the Swans will inflict further misery on Luton’s current situation by winning this game 1-0.

The verdict

This is a clash that could easily go either way, with Jones edging closer to desperation after a below-par start to the new campaign.

Luton were poor against the Robins on Tuesday evening and the Luton boss will be hoping that second trip to the south-west in four days is much more productive.

Still having key personnel out injured, it of course going to be a tough afternoon for the Hatters once again.

For the Swans, this presents itself as an excellent opportunity to pick up three points whilst their opponents are currently down.

They will be disappointed in the manner they conceded the two quick-fire goals at home to Millwall during the week and will be striving to eradicate the mistakes that were sandwiched into the build-up of both goals.