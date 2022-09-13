David Prutton issues score prediction as Hull City prepare for Stoke City clash

Hull City will be hoping to secure all three points when they welcome Stoke City to the MKM Stadium this evening.

The Tigers currently sit 12th in the second tier standings, having accumulated 11 points from their opening eight matches, however, they have lost their last two.

Meanwhile, the Potters have picked up just eight points from their opening eight, meaning that they sit in 20th position at present and are only avoiding the relegation places because of goal difference.

Now, Alex Neil has been appointed at the Bet 365 Stadium as the club seemingly looks to head in a new direction.

Sharing his score prediction for when the two meet at the MKM Stadium this evening, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that this will be an entertaining one and that it will finish 2-2.

The verdict

It would be no surprise to see this one being a tight one, especially as Stoke look to adapt after seeing Neil take charge of the Staffordshire club in recent weeks.

Hull have returned some excellent results at the MKM Stadium, with the only time they have dropped points being via a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Sheffield United.

Recruiting well during the summer, Shota Arveladze will certainly be viewing this clash as an excellent opportunity for three points and a good chance to cut the gap from the play-offs.

For that reason, a Hull win in a tight affair would be a good shout also, however, a high-scoring draw does seem to be a decent enough call.