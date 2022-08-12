David Prutton issues score prediction as Hull City prepare for Norwich City test

Hull City will be hoping to make it a third Championship game unbeaten when they welcome Norwich City to the MKM Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Tigers completed an excellent comeback on the opening day against Bristol City, before playing out a goalless draw at Deepdale last weekend.

Norwich, meanwhile, have picked up a single point in their opening two games, suffering a 1-0 defeat on the opening day against Cardiff City.

Max Aarons’ 61st-minute strike against Wigan Athletic earned the Canaries their first point last weekend, although it was a performance that was deserving of a victory.

Issuing his score prediction for this weekend’s clash via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Dean Smith’s side will pick up their first win of this Championship campaign with a 2-1 triumph.

The verdict

Hull have started the season strongly, however, this is likely to be the most testing fixture of their opening three, that is despite a slow start from the Canaries thus far.

The Tigers, who have recruited well during the summer, will be eager to continue their progression and improve on last season’s 19th-placed finish, something that is certainly achievable when considering the level of the squad.

For Norwich, it will all be about returning immediately to the Premier League, with tomorrow’s fixture presenting itself as a great opportunity to secure their first three points of the season.

It will be no surprise to see the Norfolk club winning this one by a fine margin, but equally, Hull certainly possess the individuals to secure a positive result.