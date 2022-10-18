David Prutton issues score prediction as Huddersfield Town prepare for Preston North End fixture

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to make strides towards escaping the relegation zone this evening when they welcome Preston North End to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terrier shave accumulated 11 points from their first 13 games of this new Championship campaign, however, 10 of those points have come on home soil.

Tonight’s opposition have been strong on the road during the early stages of this season, with their sole away defeat coming last time out at Bristol City.

The Lilywhites have kept nine clean sheets in their 15 matches thus far this season, proving to be resilient opposition against everyone they have come up against thus far.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will edge this game 1-0.

The verdict

Huddersfield have displayed some positive signs early in Mark Fotheringham’s tenure, and whilst they are still struggling on the road thus far, they have averaged 1.43 PPG on home soil.

Seeing lots of changes at the club during the summer, and unable to adapt to a significant reshuffle in squad and management, a difficult start to the campaign was to be expected, with all eyes now set on putting things right.

As for Preston, they started the season in excellent defensive form but unable to score goals, however, they have now conceded six in their last three matches, scoring four in that time.

Given how the season has started for both clubs, a tight game is to be expected, with a draw or a narrow win, either way, being the likely outcome.