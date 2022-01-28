David Prutton issues score prediction as Huddersfield Town host Stoke City

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid when Stoke City visit Yorkshire tonight.

The Terriers are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the Championship, with some testing matches being played during this successful run.

Carlos Corberan’s side are holding on to the all-important sixth place position at present, however, they will be increasingly wary of the chasing pack that is forming behind them.

Stoke are considered to be one of those teams in pursuit of a play-off spot, but after an impressive start to the campaign, they are now six points shy of the much-desired play-off positions.

The Potters have lost four of their last five Championship games and are running the risk of dropping out of the top-six picture altogether.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will edge this contest 2-1.

The verdict

If current form is anything to go by then a 2-1 victory for the hosts seems like a safe bet.

Whilst Huddersfield have been impressive over the last couple of months, they do not tend to blow teams away, instead, the last four games they have won has been by a one-goal margin.

Stoke have recruited well in the January transfer window, with Michael O’Neill handed some hefty injury blows during the first half of the campaign.

Stoke need to draw confidence from somewhere and they will be hoping that this clash against the Terriers could be the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.