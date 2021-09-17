David Prutton issues score prediction as Derby County host Stoke City

Derby County host Stoke City at Pride Park tomorrow afternoon, with The Rams hopeful of securing three points at home for the first time this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have accumulated seven points in their opening seven games of the season, leaving them in a respectable 16th position.

In a season where a lot of people had written The Rams off, Derby have defied expectations, but there could be further EFL intervention still.

24 questions about some of Stoke City’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Did Freddie Steele start his career with Stoke? Yes No

The visitors find themselves in fifth place, after picking up 14 points from their opening seven.

Michael O’Neill’s side have won four times, drawn twice, and lost just once to begin the campaign, with promotion being the ultimate objective in Staffordshire.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that The Potters will strengthen their promotion bid in tomorrow’s clash, issuing out a 1-0 prediction in favour of the visitors.

The verdict

It may not have been the slump that most have predicted with Derby, but they are still struggling to score a sufficient number of goals – the problem they faced last time out.

The Rams have played some attractive football this season, with Ravel Morrison and Tom Lawrence helping dictate midfield play, but this new brand of possession-based football has come at a cost, with a couple of errors leading to game-changing goals.

Stoke will be disappointed to have not secured all three points against Barnsley, and O’Neill will be hoping his side can vent their frustration on the pitch tomorrow with a strong display.

It will be no surprise to see an evenly-contested 90 minutes play out at Pride Park, but Stoke are likely to edge it.