David Prutton issues score prediction as Coventry City prepare for Huddersfield Town test

Huddersfield Town have been strong competitors on home soil this season, and whilst the gap from the play-offs has been bridged to five points in recent weeks, they will still fancy themselves to compete in and around the top six as the season progresses.

The hosts have picked up a mere point in their last three games to loosen their grip on the much-desired play-off positions.

The Sky Blues will also be hoping to make strides back towards the play-offs after what was an impressive start to the campaign by Mark Robins’ side.

Coventry are without a win in their last four Championship games, meaning they are now a point outside the top six.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 1-0 winners.

The verdict

This game seems a very difficult one to call, with both sides showing glimpses of excellence throughout the campaign thus far.

However, both teams find themselves in a bit of a rough patch, despite Coventry’s performances not really justifying their loss of form.

Both teams will bet viewing this game as a winnable one, especially with both teams possessing play-off ambitions, but ultimately, a win for either would look very impressive.

Huddersfield have been fairly dominant at home this season, but they were outplayed by Middlesbrough on home soil last time out.

Coventry have endured a tough set of fixtures in recent weeks, so it would be no surprise to see Coventry bounce back with a good result here.