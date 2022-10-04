David Prutton issues score prediction as Cardiff City prepare for Blackburn Rovers test

Cardiff City will be striving for a first home win in almost two months when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Cardiff City Stadium this evening.

The Bluebirds currently sit 18th in the second tier standings and are a mere two points ahead of Middlesborough in 22nd.

Meanwhile, tonight’s visitors occupy the final play-off spot having accumulated 18 points in their opening 11 games of this new Championship campaign.

Rovers have picked up the majority of their points on home soil, with only a third of their total points thus far coming away from Ewood Park.

The Bluebirds are without a win against tonight’s Lancashire opponents in their previous seven attempts.

Issuing his prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects further misery for the Bluebirds and believes that Blackburn will win today’s game 1-0.

The verdict

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for the South Wales club after what was a manic summer, with a total rebuild occurring at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Adding further complication to this season for the Bluebirds is the fact that they have parted company with Steve Morison and the search for his permanent successor continues.

For tonight’s visitors, they are yet to pick up a draw and have won six of their opening 11 games, with it being a rather inconsistent start.

There is a good chance that Blackburn’s first draw of the campaign will come tonight, with Rovers not proving to be devastating enough to pick up all three points, whilst Cardiff’s issues in the goalscoring department means that a home victory is not the most likely outcome either.