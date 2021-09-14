David Prutton issues score prediction as Bristol City welcome Luton Town

Bristol City have made a steady start to the Championship this season, picking up eight points from their opening six games.

In what is a points tally that leaves Nigel Pearson’s men in 11th place, The Robins are yet to pick up a victory at home this season.

In fact, Bristol City are without a home win since January, a statistic they will be striving to put to bed on Wednesday night against Luton.

The visitors will travel with confidence after a 98th minute Luke Berry goal earned Luton a point against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Like the hosts, Luton find themselves on eight points this season, possessing the exact same record as The Robins, but they are a place below because of their inferior goal difference.

Excluding a surprising 5-0 loss at home to Birmingham City, The Hatters will be relatively happy with their start to the new campaign.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton cannot pick out a winner, predicting a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

A 1-1 draw seems like a fair assessment when taking everything into account, especially when considering that only goal difference splits the two thus far.

Luton have travelled well this season, with their sole defeat coming in a well-contested 3-2 loss at West Brom.

The hosts will be hoping to rectify their home form sooner rather than later, and whilst it has been a decent start, that all-important home win still eludes them.

A win for either side will see them push towards the much-desired play-off places.