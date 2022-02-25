David Prutton issues score prediction as Bournemouth host Stoke City

Still sitting in second place in the Championship standings having played a few games less than the surrounding teams, Bournemouth are making excellent progress towards securing automatic promotion.

It was a busy January at The Vitality Stadium, with Scott Parker’s side adding some real talent to bolster their chances of returning to the Premier League.

The Cherries have won their last three Championship fixtures, but they will know the threat that Stoke pose when they are on song.

Stoke come into tomorrow’s clash after a below-par performance at home to Luton Town during the week, with Michael O’Neill demanding much better from his squad.

The Potters’ chances of a play-off finish are diminishing, and should they suffer defeat at The Vitality Stadium, then the gap could be bridged to over 10 points.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has opted for a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

The verdict

Edging past Blackpool last time out, and not playing in two weeks, this will be a difficult test for the Cherries.

The Potters still possess a team full of talent who will be looking to put Wednesday’s performance to the back of their minds, especially whilst there remains a slim chance of reaching the play-offs.

Bournemouth need to take full advantage of their games in hand, with the promotion-chasing pack making good progress over the last couple of weeks.

A narrow Bournemouth does seem like a fair shout at this point.

There will be a reaction from the Potters, however, Bournemouth’s quality should show and the Cherries should emerge as winners.