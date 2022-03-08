David Prutton issues score prediction as AFC Bournemouth host Peterborough United

Two ends of the Championship table meet this evening as Bournemouth host Peterborough United.

The Cherries will be heavy favourites going into this evening’s clash as they push for promotion.

Meanwhile, their opponents are struggling at the bottom of the table as they face the threat of relegation.

The previous meeting between the sides was a disappointing 0-0 draw.

Bournemouth go into the game having had their recent momentum halted away to Preston North End.

Their four game winning run came to an abrupt end courtesy of a 2-1 loss at Deepdale on Saturday.

But Peterborough have lost their last four league games ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Bournemouth should be taking advantage of the Posh’s poor form for a comfortable win this evening.

“It was a big opportunity missed for Bournemouth on Saturday as they let a lead slip at Preston. They have four games in hand on Huddersfield and are only a point behind them, but their trip to Deepdale showed nothing is guaranteed,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Nothing is ever guaranteed in the Championship, but if there’s one fixture you could ask for right now it would be Peterborough at home. Has to be a Cherries win.”

Prutton predicted a 3-0 win for the hosts.

A victory for Bournemouth will take them back ahead of Huddersfield Town and into second place in the Championship table.

For Peterborough, an unlikely win could see them rise above Barnsley in the table and within five points of safety.

The Verdict

Peterborough’s form even under their new manager Grant McCann looks like there should only be one outcome this evening.

But football is a funny game and stranger things have happened than a Posh victory here.

Bournemouth will still need to have their wits about them and cannot afford to let slip another win.

It wouldn’t be a disaster if Bournemouth lost this, but the knock-on effects could signal one.