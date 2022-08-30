David Prutton issues score prediction ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham United

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Sunderland can get back to winning ways this midweek when they face Rotherham United.

The developments surrounding the club’s managerial position left the team with a poor preparation plan ahead of Saturday’s loss to Norwich City.

The sudden departure of Alex Neil late last week has seen uncertainty grow around the Stadium of Light.

However, the former midfielder has backed the Black Cats to end Rotherham’s unbeaten start to life in the Championship.

Both earned promotion to the second tier last season, but it is the now managerless Sunderland that is being backed to take all three points on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 prediction offered by the 40-year old pundit.

“Sunderland were unfortunate to come away with nothing against Norwich on Saturday, putting in an excellent display for a side that had suffered so much unexpected upheaval following the departure of Alex Neil,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Rotherham have been excellent so far.

“They are still unbeaten and look solid at the back.

“It’s a tough call but this could be where they come unstuck for the first time this season.”

Paul Warne’s side have a game in hand on most of the division due to their clash with Coventry City being postponed earlier this month.

Despite the fewer fixtures fulfilled, the Millers sit 5th in the league table with nine points from a possible 15.

Two wins and three draws have earned the club an impressive start to the new season and a win could even take the team to the automatic promotion places if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Sunderland performed well against Norwich but a defeat came as no surprise given the events surrounding the team going into the game.

However, a similar display against Rotherham could be enough to earn all three points against a side who have made a great start to the season.

It is likely that Tony Mowbray will be appointed as the new Sunderland manager, and this will probably be the last game played by the club before he is put in charge of the team.

The squad will want to be at their best as they look to impress the new boss.